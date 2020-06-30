All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:35 PM

8604 Whitehead Street

8604 Whitehead Street · No Longer Available
Location

8604 Whitehead Street, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Spacious town home on quite internal location. The back of the property faces trees and it is very quite. Unit is a three bedrooms, 2 and 1 half baths, with large living and dinning areas. Kitchen includes SS appliances, Gas range, granite, tile floors, and includes refrigerator. Kitchen area has large pantry.
All bedrooms and living area, include fans. Living room includes a large gas logs fireplace. Large Master bedroom, with beautiful bathroom, including two separate vanities, and oversize walking closet. Community pool, exercise room and club house. Landlord pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Whitehead Street have any available units?
8604 Whitehead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8604 Whitehead Street have?
Some of 8604 Whitehead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Whitehead Street currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Whitehead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Whitehead Street pet-friendly?
No, 8604 Whitehead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8604 Whitehead Street offer parking?
Yes, 8604 Whitehead Street offers parking.
Does 8604 Whitehead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Whitehead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Whitehead Street have a pool?
Yes, 8604 Whitehead Street has a pool.
Does 8604 Whitehead Street have accessible units?
No, 8604 Whitehead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Whitehead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8604 Whitehead Street has units with dishwashers.

