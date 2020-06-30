8604 Whitehead Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Spacious town home on quite internal location. The back of the property faces trees and it is very quite. Unit is a three bedrooms, 2 and 1 half baths, with large living and dinning areas. Kitchen includes SS appliances, Gas range, granite, tile floors, and includes refrigerator. Kitchen area has large pantry.

All bedrooms and living area, include fans. Living room includes a large gas logs fireplace. Large Master bedroom, with beautiful bathroom, including two separate vanities, and oversize walking closet. Community pool, exercise room and club house. Landlord pays HOA dues.