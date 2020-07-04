All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:15 PM

8513 Pine Valley Drive

8513 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Pine Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Two year new large single story 4 BR 3 bath Built by Ashton Woods. Handscrape hardwood floor through foyer, hall way, Living ,dining ,kitchen area. Luxurious and open gourmet kitchen includes gas cook top, built-in stainless steel ovens, silestone countertop, upgrade backsplash, large stainless steel sink, huge size island with eat-in breakfast bar in mind. Master bedroom with bay window. All bathroom with upgrade faucet, sink, silestone countertop. upgrade tile in all wet area. Structured wiring solution improves performance of internet enabled media. The plantation shutter installed summer 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
8513 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 8513 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8513 Pine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8513 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8513 Pine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 8513 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8513 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8513 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8513 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 Pine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

