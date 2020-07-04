8513 Pine Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Two year new large single story 4 BR 3 bath Built by Ashton Woods. Handscrape hardwood floor through foyer, hall way, Living ,dining ,kitchen area. Luxurious and open gourmet kitchen includes gas cook top, built-in stainless steel ovens, silestone countertop, upgrade backsplash, large stainless steel sink, huge size island with eat-in breakfast bar in mind. Master bedroom with bay window. All bathroom with upgrade faucet, sink, silestone countertop. upgrade tile in all wet area. Structured wiring solution improves performance of internet enabled media. The plantation shutter installed summer 2017.