8501 Laughing Waters Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CAPTIVATING CORNER LOT IN CRAIG RANCH! - CAPTIVATING CORNER LOT IN CRAIG RANCH! Ceramic tile entry way as you walk in. Elegant formal dining room at the front. Spacious kitchen with a large breakfast bar, cozy breakfast nook, stainless appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Family room features a stunning stone fireplace in the corner. 2 inch blinds, neutral tones, ceiling fans! Master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and HUGE walk in closet. Backyard oasis, with gardens, OVERSIZED covered patio area prefect for entertaining! Bonus game-room with full bath upstairs, or Perfect mother-in-law suite. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Call Kailey Calhoun for details 214-535-5744



(RLNE3278037)