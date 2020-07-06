8408 Shasta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing home on cul-de-sac lot with open floor plan & split bedrooms. Home has beautiful wood floors & granite counter tops! Like new! Very open floor plan. Master suite is private with garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Backyard features large covered patio & new fence. Refrigerator can remain at additional $50 per month. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Home will remain active on the market until security deposit is received and lease agreement signed. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!