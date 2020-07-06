All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8408 Shasta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8408 Shasta Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:05 PM

8408 Shasta Drive

8408 Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8408 Shasta Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing home on cul-de-sac lot with open floor plan & split bedrooms. Home has beautiful wood floors & granite counter tops! Like new! Very open floor plan. Master suite is private with garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Backyard features large covered patio & new fence. Refrigerator can remain at additional $50 per month. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Home will remain active on the market until security deposit is received and lease agreement signed. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Shasta Drive have any available units?
8408 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 Shasta Drive have?
Some of 8408 Shasta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8408 Shasta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8408 Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 8408 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 8408 Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 8408 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8408 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center