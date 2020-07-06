8408 Shasta Drive

Amenities
Amazing home on cul-de-sac lot with open floor plan & split bedrooms. Home has beautiful wood floors & granite counter tops! Like new! Very open floor plan. Master suite is private with garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Backyard features large covered patio & new fence. Refrigerator can remain at additional $50 per month. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Home will remain active on the market until security deposit is received and lease agreement signed. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!