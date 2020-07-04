All apartments in McKinney
8313 Hitching Trail
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

8313 Hitching Trail

8313 Hitching Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8313 Hitching Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Nail down 3 quarter inch oak floors throughout the house. No carpet. Bright 5 beds 3.5 baths 2 story in Craig Ranch next to community green area. Freshly painted this year. New stainless steel dishwasher and vent hood. Gas FP in family room. Master suite is downstairs, all secondary bedrooms with game room are up. Kitchen features island, pantry, gas cook top, dishwasher, built in oven and microwave. Granite counter top. 3 living areas, 2 dining areas. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Big backyard. Community pool. Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 Hitching Trail have any available units?
8313 Hitching Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8313 Hitching Trail have?
Some of 8313 Hitching Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 Hitching Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8313 Hitching Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 Hitching Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8313 Hitching Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8313 Hitching Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8313 Hitching Trail offers parking.
Does 8313 Hitching Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 Hitching Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 Hitching Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8313 Hitching Trail has a pool.
Does 8313 Hitching Trail have accessible units?
No, 8313 Hitching Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 Hitching Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8313 Hitching Trail has units with dishwashers.

