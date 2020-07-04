8313 Hitching Trail

Amenities

Nail down 3 quarter inch oak floors throughout the house. No carpet. Bright 5 beds 3.5 baths 2 story in Craig Ranch next to community green area. Freshly painted this year. New stainless steel dishwasher and vent hood. Gas FP in family room. Master suite is downstairs, all secondary bedrooms with game room are up. Kitchen features island, pantry, gas cook top, dishwasher, built in oven and microwave. Granite counter top. 3 living areas, 2 dining areas. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Big backyard. Community pool. Frisco ISD.