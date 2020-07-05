8305 Shasta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Mckinney home offers ample storage with spacious rooms, all featuring walk in closets!! Large living area with a woodburning fireplace and high ceilings, opens to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen features white appliances, gas range, breakfast bar and nook. Formal dining room. Downstairs master suite offers garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks & walk in closet. Gameroom upstairs! Huge fenced backyard with patio, great community with private pond and fountain, McKinney ISD and much more! Washer and Dryer included.