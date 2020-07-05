All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

8305 Shasta Drive

8305 Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8305 Shasta Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mckinney home offers ample storage with spacious rooms, all featuring walk in closets!! Large living area with a woodburning fireplace and high ceilings, opens to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen features white appliances, gas range, breakfast bar and nook. Formal dining room. Downstairs master suite offers garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks & walk in closet. Gameroom upstairs! Huge fenced backyard with patio, great community with private pond and fountain, McKinney ISD and much more! Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Shasta Drive have any available units?
8305 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 Shasta Drive have?
Some of 8305 Shasta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8305 Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8305 Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8305 Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 8305 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8305 Shasta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 8305 Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 8305 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8305 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.

