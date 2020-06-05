All apartments in McKinney
8204 Twin Oaks Drive

8204 Twin Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8204 Twin Oaks Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in master planned community of Craig Ranch within Frisco School District. Open floor plan with tile in all wet areas, new door hardware, new 2.5 inch blinds and all new carpeting. New granite throughout with new backsplash, and new black 10inch deep kitchen sink, new stove, hood vent and new Kohler faucets. New roof, hot water heater, and 8 ft privacy fence. Entire house has been painted inside & out. New German Smear fireplace. Community boasts pools, jogging trails, and playground. Minutes to Sam Rayburn Tollway with easy access to shopping, dining and more. Just come look at this house you will see in person why it stands out from other rentals. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive have any available units?
8204 Twin Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive have?
Some of 8204 Twin Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 Twin Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8204 Twin Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 Twin Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8204 Twin Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8204 Twin Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 Twin Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8204 Twin Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8204 Twin Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 Twin Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 Twin Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

