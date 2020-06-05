8204 Twin Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in master planned community of Craig Ranch within Frisco School District. Open floor plan with tile in all wet areas, new door hardware, new 2.5 inch blinds and all new carpeting. New granite throughout with new backsplash, and new black 10inch deep kitchen sink, new stove, hood vent and new Kohler faucets. New roof, hot water heater, and 8 ft privacy fence. Entire house has been painted inside & out. New German Smear fireplace. Community boasts pools, jogging trails, and playground. Minutes to Sam Rayburn Tollway with easy access to shopping, dining and more. Just come look at this house you will see in person why it stands out from other rentals. Move in ready.