8200 Saint Clair Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:44 AM

8200 Saint Clair Drive

8200 Saint Clair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8200 Saint Clair Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous one story with lots of features in a wonderful neighborhood! Real wood floors, cast stone fireplace, granite kitchen tops, gas cook top stainless appliances. Study with glass French doors. The living area is open and perfect for entertaining. Huge master suite with large walk in closet. Split secondary bedroom floor plan is perfect for privacy. Short walk or bike ride to Wilmeth Elementary School and McKinney's Carey Cox Memorial Park. Close to various shopping areas, many new restaurants, numerous grocery stores, McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days and neighboring Adriatica Village. Great location for work commute with easy access to Hwy 75 and Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

