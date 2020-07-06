8200 Saint Clair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous one story with lots of features in a wonderful neighborhood! Real wood floors, cast stone fireplace, granite kitchen tops, gas cook top stainless appliances. Study with glass French doors. The living area is open and perfect for entertaining. Huge master suite with large walk in closet. Split secondary bedroom floor plan is perfect for privacy. Short walk or bike ride to Wilmeth Elementary School and McKinney's Carey Cox Memorial Park. Close to various shopping areas, many new restaurants, numerous grocery stores, McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days and neighboring Adriatica Village. Great location for work commute with easy access to Hwy 75 and Hwy 121.