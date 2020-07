Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

3-2-2 on corner lot, community pool and tennis courts. Split bedroom plan with separate shower & garden tub in the master bath. Carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Gas cooking for the gourmet in the family. Backyard fenced for privacy with iron fence splitting the yard for multiple uses. Sprinklers and security systems. Homes is being painted inside and out and new flooring will be installed.