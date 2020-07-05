820 Austin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near great schools, including Cockrill Elementary and McKinney Boyd High School. Kitchen features granite counters stainless appliances, lots of storage space and a dining area with plantation shutters. Living area features a brick fireplace and stained concrete flooring. Master features lots of natural light and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Backyard features a covered patio and plenty of space to entertain. Easy access to Highway 75, 380, and lots of new dining, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance to highly rated schools.