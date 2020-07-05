All apartments in McKinney
Location

820 Austin Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near great schools, including Cockrill Elementary and McKinney Boyd High School. Kitchen features granite counters stainless appliances, lots of storage space and a dining area with plantation shutters. Living area features a brick fireplace and stained concrete flooring. Master features lots of natural light and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Backyard features a covered patio and plenty of space to entertain. Easy access to Highway 75, 380, and lots of new dining, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance to highly rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Austin Lane have any available units?
820 Austin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Austin Lane have?
Some of 820 Austin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Austin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
820 Austin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Austin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 820 Austin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 820 Austin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 820 Austin Lane offers parking.
Does 820 Austin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Austin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Austin Lane have a pool?
No, 820 Austin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 820 Austin Lane have accessible units?
No, 820 Austin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Austin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Austin Lane has units with dishwashers.

