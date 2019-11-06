816 Moss Cliff Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Highland Home in Ridgecrest - Beautiful Highland home with all the upgrades. Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage, home office, and much more. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counter-tops. Spacious master suite down with grand master bath featuring jetted tub, standalone shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Secluded in-law suite down. Upgraded iron spindles on stairway lead upstairs to large game room and separate media room. 3 bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Covered patio with privacy fence. Spectacular outdoor living area complete with fireplace perfect for entertaining. Community pools and playground nearby. Easy access puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.



