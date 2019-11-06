All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

816 Moss Cliff Cir

816 Moss Cliff Circle · No Longer Available
Location

816 Moss Cliff Circle, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful Highland Home in Ridgecrest - Beautiful Highland home with all the upgrades. Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage, home office, and much more. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counter-tops. Spacious master suite down with grand master bath featuring jetted tub, standalone shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Secluded in-law suite down. Upgraded iron spindles on stairway lead upstairs to large game room and separate media room. 3 bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Covered patio with privacy fence. Spectacular outdoor living area complete with fireplace perfect for entertaining. Community pools and playground nearby. Easy access puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

(RLNE5459081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Moss Cliff Cir have any available units?
816 Moss Cliff Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Moss Cliff Cir have?
Some of 816 Moss Cliff Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Moss Cliff Cir currently offering any rent specials?
816 Moss Cliff Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Moss Cliff Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Moss Cliff Cir is pet friendly.
Does 816 Moss Cliff Cir offer parking?
Yes, 816 Moss Cliff Cir offers parking.
Does 816 Moss Cliff Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Moss Cliff Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Moss Cliff Cir have a pool?
Yes, 816 Moss Cliff Cir has a pool.
Does 816 Moss Cliff Cir have accessible units?
No, 816 Moss Cliff Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Moss Cliff Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Moss Cliff Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

