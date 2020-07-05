All apartments in McKinney
814 Maples Avenue

814 Maples Avenue
Location

814 Maples Avenue, McKinney, TX 75069
Rockwall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home in McKinney!! Cute and cozy with plenty of room! Spacious kitchen features breakfast area, lots of cabinet and counter space, and overlooks the living room too! Huge master bed with bathroom access on first floor. Additional rooms upstairs with remaining bathroom. Large secondary rooms, one has a sitting area! Brand new vinyl plank floors, neutral paint throughout, nice size yard - this one will not last long! Be sure to schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Maples Avenue have any available units?
814 Maples Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 814 Maples Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Maples Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Maples Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 Maples Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 814 Maples Avenue offer parking?
No, 814 Maples Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 814 Maples Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Maples Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Maples Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Maples Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Maples Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Maples Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Maples Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Maples Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Maples Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Maples Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

