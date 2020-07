Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Super cute home in the highly desired Prosper ISD. Home has new carpet and paint, and a new sprinkler system front and back. Open layout in the family room, dining, office, and kitchen, and is not far from the huge neighborhood park. This home is ready for a quick close!!