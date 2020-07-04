8104 Gallery Way

Amenities

Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonebridge Ranch. 2 story entry, hardwoods in entry, dining, study, and family room. The study has french doors. Open family room & kitchen overlook backyard. Kitchen includes gas cooktop, granite countertops & large breakfast bar. Oversized master bedrm w sitting area & bay window. Master bath features dual sinks, sep shower, garden jetted tub , walk in closet. Upstairs has a large game room & media room, 4 bedrooms w 2 baths (1 jack n jill) . The backyard features a covered patio. Application Documents are attached to listing. Application fee is $50 per adult. Tenant to pay for Transfer of Privileges to Stonebridge HOA. First 6 months $2600, next 6 months $2800.