All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8104 Gallery Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8104 Gallery Way
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:44 PM

8104 Gallery Way

8104 Gallery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8104 Gallery Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonebridge Ranch. 2 story entry, hardwoods in entry, dining, study, and family room. The study has french doors. Open family room & kitchen overlook backyard. Kitchen includes gas cooktop, granite countertops & large breakfast bar. Oversized master bedrm w sitting area & bay window. Master bath features dual sinks, sep shower, garden jetted tub , walk in closet. Upstairs has a large game room & media room, 4 bedrooms w 2 baths (1 jack n jill) . The backyard features a covered patio. Application Documents are attached to listing. Application fee is $50 per adult. Tenant to pay for Transfer of Privileges to Stonebridge HOA. First 6 months $2600, next 6 months $2800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Gallery Way have any available units?
8104 Gallery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8104 Gallery Way have?
Some of 8104 Gallery Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Gallery Way currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Gallery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Gallery Way pet-friendly?
No, 8104 Gallery Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8104 Gallery Way offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Gallery Way offers parking.
Does 8104 Gallery Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Gallery Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Gallery Way have a pool?
No, 8104 Gallery Way does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Gallery Way have accessible units?
No, 8104 Gallery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Gallery Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 Gallery Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center