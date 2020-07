Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rarely found beautiful,charming 1 story house in famous Craig Ranch community near 121 and custer pky. easy access to 75 and dallas tollroad.3 good sized bedrooms and one faburious study with bay window at front ,open floor plan light and bright! two inch blind throughout and wood floor throughout. Designer paint throughout. split bedrooms!Award-winning Frisco ISD. Park and playgroud and two coomunity pool.