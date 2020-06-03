8100 Raven Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath on an oversized cul-de-sac lot with a huge fenced big yard. Open floor plan. Split master bedroom. Updated lighting in bathrooms, dining. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and separated shower. Designer laminate floor in living room. Beautiful fireplace with gas starter.Box windows in dining room, bedrooms. Updated cabinets, bar, gas range with ample storage space. Gorgeous arbor over patio. Credit score above 600. 3x income, non-smokers only. No eviction and criminal history. Pets on case by case basis. Non-refundable app fee of $50 per person above 18 years. No vouchers. Credit and background check required.