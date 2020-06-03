All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8100 Raven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8100 Raven Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM

8100 Raven Court

8100 Raven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8100 Raven Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath on an oversized cul-de-sac lot with a huge fenced big yard. Open floor plan. Split master bedroom. Updated lighting in bathrooms, dining. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and separated shower. Designer laminate floor in living room. Beautiful fireplace with gas starter.Box windows in dining room, bedrooms. Updated cabinets, bar, gas range with ample storage space. Gorgeous arbor over patio. Credit score above 600. 3x income, non-smokers only. No eviction and criminal history. Pets on case by case basis. Non-refundable app fee of $50 per person above 18 years. No vouchers. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 Raven Court have any available units?
8100 Raven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Raven Court have?
Some of 8100 Raven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Raven Court currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Raven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Raven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 Raven Court is pet friendly.
Does 8100 Raven Court offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Raven Court offers parking.
Does 8100 Raven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 Raven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Raven Court have a pool?
No, 8100 Raven Court does not have a pool.
Does 8100 Raven Court have accessible units?
No, 8100 Raven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Raven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 Raven Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center