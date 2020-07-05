806 Cedar Street

Super nice single story home updated on a nice shaded lot.. Hardwood floors in large living area and den. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with nice bathroom and walk in closet. One car covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
