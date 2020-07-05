All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:20 AM

806 Cedar Street

806 South Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 South Cedar Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Super nice single story home updated on a nice shaded lot.. Hardwood floors in large living area and den. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with nice bathroom and walk in closet. One car covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Cedar Street have any available units?
806 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Cedar Street have?
Some of 806 Cedar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 806 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 806 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 806 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 806 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 806 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 806 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

