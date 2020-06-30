All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 805 Royal Crest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
805 Royal Crest Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

805 Royal Crest Court

805 Royal Crest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

805 Royal Crest Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Amazing,Large One Story Home in the Westridge Golf Course Community located on a quiet cul-de-sac.This beautiful home is also just around the corner from the clubhouse and a short distance from the neighborhood pool. This home has many updates including appliances,flooring,remolded bathrooms & new designer paint. A large skylight brightens the kitchen with lots of natural light.The back patio is oversized for lots of outdoor entertaining & the driveway has been widened making parking a breeze.This home includes a storage shed,sprinkler system & a alarm system.Located close to schools,shopping,heath care & the exemplary Frisco ISD school district makes this the absolute perfect place to live,work & play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Royal Crest Court have any available units?
805 Royal Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Royal Crest Court have?
Some of 805 Royal Crest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Royal Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
805 Royal Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Royal Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 805 Royal Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 805 Royal Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 805 Royal Crest Court offers parking.
Does 805 Royal Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Royal Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Royal Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 805 Royal Crest Court has a pool.
Does 805 Royal Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 805 Royal Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Royal Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Royal Crest Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center