805 Royal Crest Court

Amazing,Large One Story Home in the Westridge Golf Course Community located on a quiet cul-de-sac.This beautiful home is also just around the corner from the clubhouse and a short distance from the neighborhood pool. This home has many updates including appliances,flooring,remolded bathrooms & new designer paint. A large skylight brightens the kitchen with lots of natural light.The back patio is oversized for lots of outdoor entertaining & the driveway has been widened making parking a breeze.This home includes a storage shed,sprinkler system & a alarm system.Located close to schools,shopping,heath care & the exemplary Frisco ISD school district makes this the absolute perfect place to live,work & play.