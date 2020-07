Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Nice two story ,4 bedrooms and study with french door,granite kitchen counter top, master bedroom and study is down ,all other 3 bedrooms and game up,laminated wood floor in hall way , family room,formal dinning and sturdy ,vacant and ready to move in!