McKinney, TX
8005 Silver Run Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:32 PM

8005 Silver Run Drive

8005 Silver Run Drive
Location

8005 Silver Run Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home in the highly sought after area of Stonebridge Ranch, with a Beach Club, tennis courts, parks and hike and bike trails. This home features a lovely backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered Pergola patio, just perfect for outdoor fun with family and friends. Inside includes many upgrades, hardwood floors up and down, plantation shutters, courtyard off the first floor quest bedroom, just to name a few. 5 Bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, SS appliances, built-in refrigerator and gas starter fireplace. Spacious 1st floor master bedroom with en-suite bath and 3 car attached garage with electric gate. This home is luxury living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Silver Run Drive have any available units?
8005 Silver Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Silver Run Drive have?
Some of 8005 Silver Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Silver Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Silver Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Silver Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8005 Silver Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8005 Silver Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8005 Silver Run Drive offers parking.
Does 8005 Silver Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Silver Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Silver Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8005 Silver Run Drive has a pool.
Does 8005 Silver Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 8005 Silver Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Silver Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Silver Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

