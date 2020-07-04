8005 Silver Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home in the highly sought after area of Stonebridge Ranch, with a Beach Club, tennis courts, parks and hike and bike trails. This home features a lovely backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered Pergola patio, just perfect for outdoor fun with family and friends. Inside includes many upgrades, hardwood floors up and down, plantation shutters, courtyard off the first floor quest bedroom, just to name a few. 5 Bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, SS appliances, built-in refrigerator and gas starter fireplace. Spacious 1st floor master bedroom with en-suite bath and 3 car attached garage with electric gate. This home is luxury living at its finest.