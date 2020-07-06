All apartments in McKinney
7717 Rockdale Rd.

7717 Rockdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

7717 Rockdale Road, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unbelievable 3 Bedroom with Office In Wren Creek - Located in the quiet Wren Creek neighborhood of Stonebridge Ranch has 3 bedrooms plus an office/study, has been fantastically appointed, and is walking distance to exemplary schools. The great room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining areas with a view of the meticulously landscaped backyard. The oversized island is the perfect spot to unwind after a long day and catch up with family and friends. Stainless appliances and custom-crafted cabinets showcase the beauty and functionality of this gorgeous kitchen. The master and ensuite is separate from the other bedrooms and offers utmost privacy. The garden tub, separate shower and over-sized closet are only a few features you will enjoy in this home.
All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.

(RLNE4771266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 Rockdale Rd. have any available units?
7717 Rockdale Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7717 Rockdale Rd. have?
Some of 7717 Rockdale Rd.'s amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 Rockdale Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7717 Rockdale Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 Rockdale Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7717 Rockdale Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7717 Rockdale Rd. offer parking?
No, 7717 Rockdale Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7717 Rockdale Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7717 Rockdale Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 Rockdale Rd. have a pool?
No, 7717 Rockdale Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7717 Rockdale Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7717 Rockdale Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 Rockdale Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7717 Rockdale Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

