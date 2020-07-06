7717 Rockdale Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities

Unbelievable 3 Bedroom with Office In Wren Creek - Located in the quiet Wren Creek neighborhood of Stonebridge Ranch has 3 bedrooms plus an office/study, has been fantastically appointed, and is walking distance to exemplary schools. The great room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining areas with a view of the meticulously landscaped backyard. The oversized island is the perfect spot to unwind after a long day and catch up with family and friends. Stainless appliances and custom-crafted cabinets showcase the beauty and functionality of this gorgeous kitchen. The master and ensuite is separate from the other bedrooms and offers utmost privacy. The garden tub, separate shower and over-sized closet are only a few features you will enjoy in this home.

All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.



