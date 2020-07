Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One story beautifully designed open home with options and upgrades throughout the home. Featuring extra kitchen space designed by owner. Great foyer entrance, extended tile and covered patio with added landscaping. Centrally located to major freeways and thoroughfares. Mapped to highly acclaimed Frisco Schools!.Please note that some repainting repair work is done on the property currently and expected to be done in a week time.