7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted with designer painting! Plenty of room for everyone in this beautiful two story home! Three Spacious bedroom and a large gameroom are located upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master suite is downstaris and includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, and new shower! Great kitchen that opens to a large family room! Owner pays HOA and you enjoy Craig Ranch parks, playground and swimming pools! Ready for immediate moving in, this one will not last! Pet case by case.