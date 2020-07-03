7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail

Amenities
Freshly painted with designer painting! Plenty of room for everyone in this beautiful two story home! Three Spacious bedroom and a large gameroom are located upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master suite is downstaris and includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, and new shower! Great kitchen that opens to a large family room! Owner pays HOA and you enjoy Craig Ranch parks, playground and swimming pools! Ready for immediate moving in, this one will not last! Pet case by case.