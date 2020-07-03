All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:48 AM

7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail

7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted with designer painting! Plenty of room for everyone in this beautiful two story home! Three Spacious bedroom and a large gameroom are located upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master suite is downstaris and includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, and new shower! Great kitchen that opens to a large family room! Owner pays HOA and you enjoy Craig Ranch parks, playground and swimming pools! Ready for immediate moving in, this one will not last! Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail have any available units?
7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail have?
Some of 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail offers parking.
Does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail has a pool.
Does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail have accessible units?
No, 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Rancho De La Osa Trail has units with dishwashers.

