Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home welcomes you with high ceilings, formal dining room, and beautiful staircase. The large updated kitchen features granite countertops, island, cabinets galore, buffet area, and walk in pantry. The Master Suite is downstairs, along with separate utility room and half bath. A game room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath are located in the upstairs. This property also features a long driveway with ample parking.