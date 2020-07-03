7617 Double Diamond Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

New Roof and Fresh Paint!

This beautiful home features an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This home is perfect for hosting friends and family. The master suite is downstairs w double sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and large closet. Spacious game room, 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Lots of storage throughout! Backyard has privacy fence and covered patio. Outside your front door is a green space and you can enjoy pools, parks and trails in the neighborhood, too. Easy access to highways, new fitness and APEX centers, shopping, dining and more. Minutes from Frisco (Legacy West, Toyota..)