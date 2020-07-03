All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7617 Double Diamond Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7617 Double Diamond Trail
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:45 AM

7617 Double Diamond Trail

7617 Double Diamond Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7617 Double Diamond Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
New Roof and Fresh Paint!
This beautiful home features an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This home is perfect for hosting friends and family. The master suite is downstairs w double sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and large closet. Spacious game room, 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Lots of storage throughout! Backyard has privacy fence and covered patio. Outside your front door is a green space and you can enjoy pools, parks and trails in the neighborhood, too. Easy access to highways, new fitness and APEX centers, shopping, dining and more. Minutes from Frisco (Legacy West, Toyota..)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 Double Diamond Trail have any available units?
7617 Double Diamond Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7617 Double Diamond Trail have?
Some of 7617 Double Diamond Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Double Diamond Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Double Diamond Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Double Diamond Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7617 Double Diamond Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7617 Double Diamond Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7617 Double Diamond Trail offers parking.
Does 7617 Double Diamond Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Double Diamond Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Double Diamond Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7617 Double Diamond Trail has a pool.
Does 7617 Double Diamond Trail have accessible units?
No, 7617 Double Diamond Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Double Diamond Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7617 Double Diamond Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center