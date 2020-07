Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 car garage in McKinney ISD. Formal Living and dining at entry. Large, open kitchen with island and breakfast area. Downstairs den with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Downstairs master bedroom and master bath with soaking tub, shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Three bedrooms and game room upstairs. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Laminate and tile downstairs, and carpet and tile upstairs.