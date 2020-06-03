All apartments in McKinney
7600 Archer Way
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:42 AM

7600 Archer Way

7600 Archer Way · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Archer Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Well cared for two story family home located in quiet Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood with access to a community pool nearby. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open floor plan with two sided fireplace between living and dining, granite counters with island bar top and stainless steel appliances in kitchen including a gas cooktop. New wood floors, carpet and paint completed in 2016. Master & guest bedroom downstairs. Game room, 2 bedrooms and an office or small media room upstairs. Wrought iron staircase & large utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Archer Way have any available units?
7600 Archer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Archer Way have?
Some of 7600 Archer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Archer Way currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Archer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Archer Way pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Archer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7600 Archer Way offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Archer Way offers parking.
Does 7600 Archer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Archer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Archer Way have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Archer Way has a pool.
Does 7600 Archer Way have accessible units?
No, 7600 Archer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Archer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Archer Way has units with dishwashers.

