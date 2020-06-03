7600 Archer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Well cared for two story family home located in quiet Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood with access to a community pool nearby. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open floor plan with two sided fireplace between living and dining, granite counters with island bar top and stainless steel appliances in kitchen including a gas cooktop. New wood floors, carpet and paint completed in 2016. Master & guest bedroom downstairs. Game room, 2 bedrooms and an office or small media room upstairs. Wrought iron staircase & large utility room.