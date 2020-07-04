7417 Caladium Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous DAVID WEEKLEY executive patio home in Craig Ranch community. This light and bright home sparkles! Sitting on an extra-large corner lot, it features a gourmet kitchen with chef’s gas cooktop, granite counter tops, spacious open floor plan with 2nd level loft and 3rd level recreation room. The owner's retreat has a beautiful spa like bath that is super-sized! This low maintenance community is a short drive to the epicenter of entertainment. Within walking distance of Cooper Aerobics center, hike and bike trails, and dog park, and Craig Ranch Golf Course. Lease includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.