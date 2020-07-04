All apartments in McKinney
7417 Caladium Drive

7417 Caladium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7417 Caladium Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous DAVID WEEKLEY executive patio home in Craig Ranch community. This light and bright home sparkles! Sitting on an extra-large corner lot, it features a gourmet kitchen with chef’s gas cooktop, granite counter tops, spacious open floor plan with 2nd level loft and 3rd level recreation room. The owner's retreat has a beautiful spa like bath that is super-sized! This low maintenance community is a short drive to the epicenter of entertainment. Within walking distance of Cooper Aerobics center, hike and bike trails, and dog park, and Craig Ranch Golf Course. Lease includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 Caladium Drive have any available units?
7417 Caladium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 Caladium Drive have?
Some of 7417 Caladium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 Caladium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Caladium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Caladium Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7417 Caladium Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7417 Caladium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7417 Caladium Drive offers parking.
Does 7417 Caladium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7417 Caladium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Caladium Drive have a pool?
No, 7417 Caladium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Caladium Drive have accessible units?
No, 7417 Caladium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Caladium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7417 Caladium Drive has units with dishwashers.

