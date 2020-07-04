7416 Alton Drive

Amenities

Luxury townhome centally located with quick access to shopping, restaurants and hwy. Beautiful neutral colors with abundant lighting. Dramatic high ceilings give home an expansive feeling and openness. Some attractive features include updated wood plank tile on first floor along with stainless steel appliances, large deep pantry, light to the ceiling cabinetry and upgraded Berber carpeting on second floor. The Smart Ecobee climate controlled technology works with wifi and has many unique features! Second bedroom has an attractive balcony at front of home. Tankless water heater, security system, outdoor pest-control and exterior maintenance all included. Amenity center, BBQ and pool within walking distance.