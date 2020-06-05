7313 Province Street

Amenities

Super clean, beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood within Stonebridge Ranch. McKinney is a great place to live! Great location and great schools. Many upgrades including granite countertops, wood and tile flooring, stone fireplace and warm, neutral colors throughout. Great, open layout and both a game and media room upstairs. 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Study located off entry. Private master bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms up. Updated master shower. Two full baths upstairs. Extra storage space in garage. Gas cooktop and large pantry in kitchen.