Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:48 AM

7313 Province Street

7313 Province Street · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Province Street, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Super clean, beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood within Stonebridge Ranch. McKinney is a great place to live! Great location and great schools. Many upgrades including granite countertops, wood and tile flooring, stone fireplace and warm, neutral colors throughout. Great, open layout and both a game and media room upstairs. 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Study located off entry. Private master bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms up. Updated master shower. Two full baths upstairs. Extra storage space in garage. Gas cooktop and large pantry in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Province Street have any available units?
7313 Province Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 Province Street have?
Some of 7313 Province Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 Province Street currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Province Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Province Street pet-friendly?
No, 7313 Province Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7313 Province Street offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Province Street offers parking.
Does 7313 Province Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 Province Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Province Street have a pool?
No, 7313 Province Street does not have a pool.
Does 7313 Province Street have accessible units?
No, 7313 Province Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Province Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7313 Province Street has units with dishwashers.

