7304 Mitchell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

LUXURY LOFT TOWNHOUSE. Beautiful and spacious, open concept home is perfect for entertaining, or family life. This home features: A top-notch kitchen boasting gas cook-top, granite counter tops, and a custom back-splash; BONUS: walk in pantry. Beautiful wood floors through out the first floor. The second floor features a nook with floor outlets perfect for a study or desk. The second bedroom has access to a balcony that over looks the front of the property. Included with this lovely home are amenities such as Clubhouse and pool.

Easy Access to 121 the closest intersection is Alma Dr. and Stacy.