All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7304 Mitchell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7304 Mitchell Drive
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:23 PM

7304 Mitchell Drive

7304 Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7304 Mitchell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
LUXURY LOFT TOWNHOUSE. Beautiful and spacious, open concept home is perfect for entertaining, or family life. This home features: A top-notch kitchen boasting gas cook-top, granite counter tops, and a custom back-splash; BONUS: walk in pantry. Beautiful wood floors through out the first floor. The second floor features a nook with floor outlets perfect for a study or desk. The second bedroom has access to a balcony that over looks the front of the property. Included with this lovely home are amenities such as Clubhouse and pool.
Easy Access to 121 the closest intersection is Alma Dr. and Stacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Mitchell Drive have any available units?
7304 Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 7304 Mitchell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7304 Mitchell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7304 Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7304 Mitchell Drive offers parking.
Does 7304 Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Mitchell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7304 Mitchell Drive has a pool.
Does 7304 Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7304 Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 Mitchell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center