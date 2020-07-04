All apartments in McKinney
7300 Van Tuyl Parkway
7300 Van Tuyl Parkway

7300 Van Tuyl Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Van Tuyl Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Premium lot the BRIGHTEST home in the community; Tremendous natural light in all rooms. Smart irrigation and AC. High ceiling in living room. Modern look designed kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded top level quartz countertops. Tankless water heater, efficient in saving water and gas bill. Floor plugs in living room and gaming rooms. ITV connections. All rooms with internet connections. Beautiful gray style home featuring open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an upstairs loft. Great McKinney location in Allen ISD! Located in highly sought after Craig Ranch with access to 400 acres of hike-bike trails, Cooper Fitness, and Craig Ranch Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

