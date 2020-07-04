7300 Van Tuyl Parkway

Amenities

Premium lot the BRIGHTEST home in the community; Tremendous natural light in all rooms. Smart irrigation and AC. High ceiling in living room. Modern look designed kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded top level quartz countertops. Tankless water heater, efficient in saving water and gas bill. Floor plugs in living room and gaming rooms. ITV connections. All rooms with internet connections. Beautiful gray style home featuring open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an upstairs loft. Great McKinney location in Allen ISD! Located in highly sought after Craig Ranch with access to 400 acres of hike-bike trails, Cooper Fitness, and Craig Ranch Golf Course.