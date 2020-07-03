7217 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Convenient McKinney location in Frisco ISD! Luxurious two-story townhome includes open family room with wood flooring. Large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, gas, range and refrigerator. Half bath with linen closet downstairs. Wrought iron stairway leading to loft area. Enjoy the master suite's oversized walk-in closets & bath with glass enclosed spa styled shower with bench. Large secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space. Utility room conveniently located on the second floor. Energy savings features including Smart Ecobee climate controlled technology for HVAC water heater. Community has a fabulous clubhouse and community pool within walking distance from home.