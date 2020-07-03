All apartments in McKinney
7217 Huckleberry Drive

7217 Huckleberry Drive
Location

7217 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Convenient McKinney location in Frisco ISD! Luxurious two-story townhome includes open family room with wood flooring. Large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, gas, range and refrigerator. Half bath with linen closet downstairs. Wrought iron stairway leading to loft area. Enjoy the master suite's oversized walk-in closets & bath with glass enclosed spa styled shower with bench. Large secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space. Utility room conveniently located on the second floor. Energy savings features including Smart Ecobee climate controlled technology for HVAC water heater. Community has a fabulous clubhouse and community pool within walking distance from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7217 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7217 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7217 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7217 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7217 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7217 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7217 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7217 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

