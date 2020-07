Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Designer Painting all over the house! Brand New Laminate Wood Flooring all downstairs! Brand New Carpet all upstairs and stairs! Lovely rock and siding two story in the Harvest Bend subdivision in McKinney. This home is absolutely adorable, open floor plan, spacious bright with enough room for everyone. This one will not last! HOA included. Pet case by case.