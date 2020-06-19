711 Bluffview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated-Updated! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with open concept floor plan. New appliances, flooring, granite, paint, doors, lighting fixtures, fans, painted cabinets, and more! Two living areas and two dining areas. Split bedrooms. Covered back patio, large backyard with mature trees, and 12' x 16' Storage building in backyard, perfect for a workshop. Convenient access to HWY 75 and HWY 380, Historic Town Square, restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and much more! DON'T MISS this Ready to Move IN. APP DOCS ATTACHED TO LISTING.