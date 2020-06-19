All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 711 Bluffview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
711 Bluffview Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

711 Bluffview Drive

711 Bluffview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

711 Bluffview Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated-Updated! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with open concept floor plan. New appliances, flooring, granite, paint, doors, lighting fixtures, fans, painted cabinets, and more! Two living areas and two dining areas. Split bedrooms. Covered back patio, large backyard with mature trees, and 12' x 16' Storage building in backyard, perfect for a workshop. Convenient access to HWY 75 and HWY 380, Historic Town Square, restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and much more! DON'T MISS this Ready to Move IN. APP DOCS ATTACHED TO LISTING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Bluffview Drive have any available units?
711 Bluffview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Bluffview Drive have?
Some of 711 Bluffview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Bluffview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Bluffview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Bluffview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 711 Bluffview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 711 Bluffview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 Bluffview Drive offers parking.
Does 711 Bluffview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Bluffview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Bluffview Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Bluffview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Bluffview Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Bluffview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Bluffview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Bluffview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center