7104 Grand Mesa Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Move in ready home with upgrades galore! Walk to elementary school, & enjoy incredible HOA amenities! Parks,picnic areas,playgrounds and pool! Home features classic hardwood flooring, blt in cabinetry & French drs in Study. Living area with stone fireplace, wall of bltins open to the Kitchen with granite, abundance of cabinetry & counterspace all with views of the beautiful backyard and oversized covered patio!The Mstr is huge with well appointed bath with dbl vanities plus sit down vanity area. Huge closet and great storage. Upstairs showcases lrg GRoom with window seat, Media room equipped with lrg wall screen and projector ready for movie night! Two bdrms up with full bath. Exceptional home and location!