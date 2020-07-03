709 Golden Bear Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

GOLF COURSE LOT and COMMUNITY POOL! Enjoy morning sunrises from your backyard with unobstructed views overlooking the 13th Fairway of Westridge golf course! This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home offers wood floors throughout main areas, spacious formals offering optional flex space! Open kitchen overlooking the breakfast and family room has black appliances, gas cooktop, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Enjoy beautiful golf course views from the huge family room and private master bedroom. Master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. 3 additional bedrooms are tucked away with a shared bath with double sinks