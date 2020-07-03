All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:20 PM

709 Golden Bear Lane

709 Golden Bear Lane · No Longer Available
Location

709 Golden Bear Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GOLF COURSE LOT and COMMUNITY POOL! Enjoy morning sunrises from your backyard with unobstructed views overlooking the 13th Fairway of Westridge golf course! This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home offers wood floors throughout main areas, spacious formals offering optional flex space! Open kitchen overlooking the breakfast and family room has black appliances, gas cooktop, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Enjoy beautiful golf course views from the huge family room and private master bedroom. Master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. 3 additional bedrooms are tucked away with a shared bath with double sinks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Golden Bear Lane have any available units?
709 Golden Bear Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Golden Bear Lane have?
Some of 709 Golden Bear Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Golden Bear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Golden Bear Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Golden Bear Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Golden Bear Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 709 Golden Bear Lane offer parking?
Yes, 709 Golden Bear Lane offers parking.
Does 709 Golden Bear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Golden Bear Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Golden Bear Lane have a pool?
Yes, 709 Golden Bear Lane has a pool.
Does 709 Golden Bear Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Golden Bear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Golden Bear Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Golden Bear Lane has units with dishwashers.

