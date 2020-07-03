705 Max Dr. (Lease Only)

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classy 3/2/2 in McKinney! - Well-maintained home in sought-after Greens of McKinney community boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Updated throughout with interior paint, carpet, ceramic tile and wood-like flooring! Features include granite countertops, gas stove, island in kitchen, gas log fireplace, large rooms and ceiling fans! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with flagstone patio - perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Historic Downtown McKinney is just minutes away, where you can enjoy dining, shopping, and community festivities! This one won't last long - come see today!!



DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.



(RLNE5448442)