All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
705 Max Dr. (Lease Only)
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:42 AM

705 Max Dr. (Lease Only)

705 Max Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

705 Max Drive, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classy 3/2/2 in McKinney! - Well-maintained home in sought-after Greens of McKinney community boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Updated throughout with interior paint, carpet, ceramic tile and wood-like flooring! Features include granite countertops, gas stove, island in kitchen, gas log fireplace, large rooms and ceiling fans! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with flagstone patio - perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Historic Downtown McKinney is just minutes away, where you can enjoy dining, shopping, and community festivities! This one won't last long - come see today!!

DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

(RLNE5448442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) have any available units?
705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) have?
Some of 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only)'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) currently offering any rent specials?
705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) is pet friendly.
Does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) offer parking?
No, 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) does not offer parking.
Does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) have a pool?
No, 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) does not have a pool.
Does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) have accessible units?
No, 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Max Dr. (Lease Only) does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center