704 Piedmont Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Mckinney home with tons of curb appeal! Open concept living space and tons of natural light give this home a bright and vibrant feel. Neutral paint tones throughout accented by gorgeous dark laminate wood floors. Cozy livingroom with gas fireplace overlooks kitchen area. Spacious kitchen boasts distressed laminate flooring, white cabinets accented by cream granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized master bedroom with garden tub and walk in closet. Large backyard. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.