701 N Morris Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Lovely, well maintained home on corner treed lot, close to downtown. Lots of updates: plumbing and electrical-energy efficient windows-new carpet and surround sound in gameroom-refinished wood floors-amazing crown and chair rail molding thru out house-ceramic tile, granite counters in master bathroom-SS appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, gas stove in kitchen-ceiling fans-lighting and plumbing fixtures-interior paint-wood fence-bonus room with HVAC makes great workshop and storage area-fridge, washer and dryer to stay with home.