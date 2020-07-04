7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Brand new, gorgeous modern style home featuring open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an upstairs loft. This home has abundant natural light and a high ceiling in the living room. Included are many features and plenty of upgrades, including Smart Irrigation, top level granite counter tops and double oven, built in mud bench, tankless water heater to reduce bills, 5.1 surround sound wired for speakers, and two master walk-in closets. Great McKinney location near 121 in desired Allen ISD. Make your move to the highly sought after Craig Ranch with access to 400 acres of hike-bike trails, membership to Cooper Fitness Center included in rent. Near city park and Craig Ranch Golf Course. Pets welcome.