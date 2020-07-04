All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway

7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new, gorgeous modern style home featuring open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an upstairs loft. This home has abundant natural light and a high ceiling in the living room. Included are many features and plenty of upgrades, including Smart Irrigation, top level granite counter tops and double oven, built in mud bench, tankless water heater to reduce bills, 5.1 surround sound wired for speakers, and two master walk-in closets. Great McKinney location near 121 in desired Allen ISD. Make your move to the highly sought after Craig Ranch with access to 400 acres of hike-bike trails, membership to Cooper Fitness Center included in rent. Near city park and Craig Ranch Golf Course. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway have any available units?
7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway have?
Some of 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway offers parking.
Does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway have a pool?
No, 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 Collin Mckinney Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center