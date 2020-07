Amenities

Standard Pacific home in sought after Frisco ISD! North facing 2 story house with popular Kerrville floor plan. Walk to elementary school! Study and master on 1st floor. Large kitchen & Huge Granite Island w-Under mount Sink, Stainless Steel Appliances and Built-in Oven. Media & Game Rm up. Fabulous covered patio overlooks nice size backyard. Blinds have been installed to all the windows. Amazing community pool with cabanas and covered playground.