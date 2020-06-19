6913 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Lease in the Southern Hills community in Craig Ranch! This premium lot location overlooks the majestic 4th hole of the TPC Golf Course and is conveniently located to 121 for easy commuting, dining, shopping and entertainment! The spacious floorplan includes 5 bedrooms (each with own bathroom), living room, breakfast nook, office, game room and theater room, many with beautiful views of the golf course. Soaring ceilings upon entry, large kitchen with ample built in cabinets & granite countertops, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, epoxy flooring in garages, too many upgrades to mention. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, window treatments and lawn service all included! Available June 15th!