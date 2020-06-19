All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:22 PM

6913 Golf Club Drive

6913 Golf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6913 Golf Club Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Lease in the Southern Hills community in Craig Ranch! This premium lot location overlooks the majestic 4th hole of the TPC Golf Course and is conveniently located to 121 for easy commuting, dining, shopping and entertainment! The spacious floorplan includes 5 bedrooms (each with own bathroom), living room, breakfast nook, office, game room and theater room, many with beautiful views of the golf course. Soaring ceilings upon entry, large kitchen with ample built in cabinets & granite countertops, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, epoxy flooring in garages, too many upgrades to mention. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, window treatments and lawn service all included! Available June 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
6913 Golf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 6913 Golf Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Golf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Golf Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6913 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Golf Club Drive offers parking.
Does 6913 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6913 Golf Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
No, 6913 Golf Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 6913 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

