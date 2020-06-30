All apartments in McKinney
Location

6812 Marina Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 1 story newly built American Legend home in Watters Branch which is located inside renowned Craig Ranch master planned community. Frisco ISD! This home features custom roller shades, hand scraped hardwoods, mudroom, window seat, plantation shutters, and wired for surround sound. Custom chef inspired kitchen with vent hood and exotic granite. Master bath with quartz countertops. Corner lot with covered backyard patio and plumbed for gas outside. Home owner will take care of lawn maintenance for renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Marina Circle have any available units?
6812 Marina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 Marina Circle have?
Some of 6812 Marina Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Marina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Marina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Marina Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Marina Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6812 Marina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Marina Circle offers parking.
Does 6812 Marina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Marina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Marina Circle have a pool?
No, 6812 Marina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Marina Circle have accessible units?
No, 6812 Marina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Marina Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Marina Circle has units with dishwashers.

