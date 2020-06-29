6812 Grand Mesa Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

This gorgeous Standard Pacific Custom Home has everything you need. The two-story Cumberland home greets you with a warm open entry! Hand scraped wood flooring throughout the house. Living area has high ceiling and opening to formal dining. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite Island. Stainless appliances. Luxurious Master bed & bath .Game & Media. Lots of upgrades! Community pool & covered playground.