This gorgeous Standard Pacific Custom Home has everything you need. The two-story Cumberland home greets you with a warm open entry! Hand scraped wood flooring throughout the house. Living area has high ceiling and opening to formal dining. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite Island. Stainless appliances. Luxurious Master bed & bath .Game & Media. Lots of upgrades! Community pool & covered playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have?
Some of 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Grand Mesa Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.