Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6812 Grand Mesa Parkway
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:26 AM

6812 Grand Mesa Parkway

6812 Grand Mesa Parkway · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6812 Grand Mesa Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This gorgeous Standard Pacific Custom Home has everything you need. The two-story Cumberland home greets you with a warm open entry! Hand scraped wood flooring throughout the house. Living area has high ceiling and opening to formal dining. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite Island. Stainless appliances. Luxurious Master bed & bath .Game & Media. Lots of upgrades! Community pool & covered playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have any available units?
6812 Grand Mesa Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have?
Some of 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Grand Mesa Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway offers parking.
Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway has a pool.
Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Grand Mesa Parkway has units with dishwashers.

