Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful landscape enjoyed with drive up and from your 10 x 12 cover rear patio. Fresh interior and exterior paint, carpet, 16 seer HVAC, wood floors, Glass front door. Master bath and shower updated. Study with French doors at front of home and extra living area between beds 2 and 3. Community playground, trail & more. Goes to prized Frisco ISD!! Elliott, Scoggins and Liberty schools. 5 min to HWY 75, 121, ALLEN outlet mall.