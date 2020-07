Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Mckinney. Large open living room with fireplace. Big, open kitchen with appliances over-looking the living room. Nice size bedrooms throughout with very nice, spacious size closets in each bedroom. Large guest bathroom. Big, nice master bathroom with his and her sinks, garden tub, a separate shower and a large walk-in closet. A must see home!