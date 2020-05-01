6620 Mission Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous Drees Custom Home located in the upper scale neighborhood of Ridgecrest - Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney. The model home floor plan comes with 4 bedrooms + study (or 5th bedroom), 4 full baths, formal dining, living, game room and media room. Split bedrooms with master and study down, beautiful iron spindle staircase leads to 3 bedrooms up for privacy. Gourmet kitchen includes Granite counter tops, designer tile floor and backsplash with accent, stainless steel appliance with the window seat in the breakfast nook. Beautiful landscaped front and back yard. Short distance from the Community Park, swimming pool and cabana.