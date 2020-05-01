All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:52 AM

6620 Mission Ridge

6620 Mission Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6620 Mission Ridge, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous Drees Custom Home located in the upper scale neighborhood of Ridgecrest - Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney. The model home floor plan comes with 4 bedrooms + study (or 5th bedroom), 4 full baths, formal dining, living, game room and media room. Split bedrooms with master and study down, beautiful iron spindle staircase leads to 3 bedrooms up for privacy. Gourmet kitchen includes Granite counter tops, designer tile floor and backsplash with accent, stainless steel appliance with the window seat in the breakfast nook. Beautiful landscaped front and back yard. Short distance from the Community Park, swimming pool and cabana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Mission Ridge have any available units?
6620 Mission Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 Mission Ridge have?
Some of 6620 Mission Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Mission Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Mission Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Mission Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Mission Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6620 Mission Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6620 Mission Ridge offers parking.
Does 6620 Mission Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Mission Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Mission Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 6620 Mission Ridge has a pool.
Does 6620 Mission Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6620 Mission Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Mission Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Mission Ridge has units with dishwashers.

