Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6509 Falcon Ridge Lane

6509 Falcon Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Falcon Ridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Stunning Drees Home for lease!This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath will take your breath away!You will appreciate every detail in this home. Amazing open floor plan concept, with handsome hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite counter tops, this is a kitchen any cook would welcome! This home is perfect for gatherings and entertaining, as it boast a game room with a wall of decorative reclaim wood. Enjoy watching movies in the media room and for private time, you will be able to quietly sneak away into the study with its beautiful towering built-in desk and bookshelves. Then finally, retire into your glamorous master suite on first floor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane have any available units?
6509 Falcon Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Falcon Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Falcon Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

