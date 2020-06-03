6509 Falcon Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

Stunning Drees Home for lease!This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath will take your breath away!You will appreciate every detail in this home. Amazing open floor plan concept, with handsome hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite counter tops, this is a kitchen any cook would welcome! This home is perfect for gatherings and entertaining, as it boast a game room with a wall of decorative reclaim wood. Enjoy watching movies in the media room and for private time, you will be able to quietly sneak away into the study with its beautiful towering built-in desk and bookshelves. Then finally, retire into your glamorous master suite on first floor!