All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6329 Fortuna Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6329 Fortuna Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6329 Fortuna Lane

6329 Fortuna Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6329 Fortuna Ln, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new luxury design home with hardwood floor downstairs. Spacious kitchen boasts Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, oversized sep shower & walking closet. The 2nd-floor game room provides great space for family entertainment. You also save a lot of money on utility bills by energy efficient features includes radiant barrier, dual pane LoE windows, and tankless water heater. Enjoy award-winning Frisco ISD and easy access to HW121 and HW75. Be the first one to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 Fortuna Lane have any available units?
6329 Fortuna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6329 Fortuna Lane have?
Some of 6329 Fortuna Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 Fortuna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Fortuna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Fortuna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6329 Fortuna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6329 Fortuna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6329 Fortuna Lane offers parking.
Does 6329 Fortuna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Fortuna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Fortuna Lane have a pool?
No, 6329 Fortuna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Fortuna Lane have accessible units?
No, 6329 Fortuna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Fortuna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6329 Fortuna Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center