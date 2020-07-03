6329 Fortuna Lane

Amenities
Brand new luxury design home with hardwood floor downstairs. Spacious kitchen boasts Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, oversized sep shower & walking closet. The 2nd-floor game room provides great space for family entertainment. You also save a lot of money on utility bills by energy efficient features includes radiant barrier, dual pane LoE windows, and tankless water heater. Enjoy award-winning Frisco ISD and easy access to HW121 and HW75. Be the first one to move in!